Stolen truck located during Collier County animal fighting ring investigation

NAPLES, Fla. — An investigation into a possible animal fighting ring at a Naples home has turned up two stolen vehicles – One of which was stolen from nearly 100 miles away in Sarasota.

Heather Daneals’ Ford F-350 pickup truck was taken from the Sarasota Ford on May 24. Security cameras at the dealership caught the thieves in action.

“This was my dad’s truck that passed away,” said Daneals.

There was a necklace inside the truck that had a special significance to Daneals’ family.

“A violin that was my dad’s ashes, like the one I’m wearing now,” she explained.

Sarasota Police say mechanics couldn’t find the truck on June 3, reporting it missing nine days after it was stolen. On Tuesday, deputies in Collier County found the truck at Rafael Del Valle Jomarron’s house.

It’s the same house they were investigating a possible animal fighting ring.

The truck was found in pieces.

“I have a lawyer and that’s all I’m going to say,” was Jomarron’s only comment on the situation.

While authorities continue their investigation at the home, Deneals truck is still sitting in Collier County as evidence.

“I hope you realize what you’ve done,” she said. “You’ve taken a part of my family away from me and I will never be able to get that back.”