Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch yesterday, was “gone” before he was resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest, Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen said.He is now in stable condition.

Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen had to be suspended after Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field of play.Medical staff were quick to attend to him while his teammates, opposition and coaching staff were visibily stricken by the scenes unfolding at the Parken Stadium.Teammates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears. Referee Anthony Taylor called a halt to proceedings shortly before half-time with Finnish players retiring to the dressing room. Danish players remained on the field as...