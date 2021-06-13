Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch yesterday, was “gone” before he was resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest, Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen said.He is now in stable condition.
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was "gone" before he was resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest, the team's doctor, Morten Boesen, said.