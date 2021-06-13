Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch yesterday, was “gone” before he was resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest, Denmark's team doctor Morten Boesen said.He is now in stable condition.

By SportsCenter
tuipster.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was "gone" before he was resuscitated after suffering a cardiac arrest, the team's doctor, Morten Boesen, said. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Five years ago today. CLEAN SWEEP 🧹. The @Suns are heading to the Western Conference Finals for the first...

www.tuipster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiac Arrest#Javascript#Fg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAHartford Courant

Christian Eriksen is in stable condition after collapsing on the pitch and getting a ‘heart massage’ during Denmark’s European Championship match vs. Finland

COPENHAGEN — As Christian Eriksen lay unconscious on the field, his pulse slipping away, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen quickly realized there wasn’t a second to lose. “He was breathing, and I could feel his pulse. But suddenly that changed,” Boesen said Saturday. “And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.”
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Denmark vs Finland LIVE: Christian Eriksen ‘was gone’ before medical intervention, team doctor reveals

Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen had to be suspended after Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field of play.Medical staff were quick to attend to him while his teammates, opposition and coaching staff were visibily stricken by the scenes unfolding at the Parken Stadium.Teammates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears. Referee Anthony Taylor called a halt to proceedings shortly before half-time with Finnish players retiring to the dressing room. Danish players remained on the field as...
Soccerledburyreporter.co.uk

‘He was gone’ – Denmark doctor says Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has confirmed Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and that “he was gone” prior to being resuscitated. Eriksen collapsed on Saturday during the first half of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland before being treated on the pitch and taken to hospital. After it...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'got a bit emotional' after Christian Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest and says the shocking incident shows 'the importance of really appreciating life' as the Denmark star begins recovery

Rio Ferdinand admits emotions took over after watching Christian Eriksen collapse on the field in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. The Inter Milan midfielder required 13 minutes of CPR after suffering a cardiac arrest just before half-time on Saturday in Copenhagen, but was taken to hospital in a stable condition, where he remains.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Holland defender Daley Blind - who is fitted with a defibrillator due to heart inflammation - reveals he considered not playing against Ukraine after former Ajax team-mate Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark match

Daley Blind said he considered not playing in the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 opener after seeing his former Ajax teammate and friend Christian Eriksen collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark on Saturday. Former Manchester United defender Blind admitted he had to ‘overcome a big hurdle’ to take...
Soccerchatsports.com

Christian Eriksen is released from the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening match in the European Championship

COPENHAGEN — Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday and immediately went to visit his Denmark teammates nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match. The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen was released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a...
UEFATribal Football

Inter Milan post open letter to Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan have posted an open letter to Christian Eriksen as their player makes a positive recovery from his cardiac arrest suffered while in action for Denmark at the Euros. Inter have released an open letter to their midfielder:. “They weren't normal days, those that we counted from Saturday, from...
Soccertuipster.com

Christian Eriksen is DISCHARGED from hospital after successful operation

Christian Eriksen out of hospital after successful operation. The Denmark midfielder has been fitted with a heart-starter, having suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in his country's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Foo Fighters to release disco album as...
UEFAworldcapitaltimes.com

Eriksen released from hospital after operation

Denmark‘s Christian Eriksen has been released from hospital after undergoing a successful operation, the Danish Football Association confirmed in a statement on Friday. Eriksen was admitted to hospital after he collapsed due to cardiac arrest in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on June 12.
SoccerNorwalk Hour

Schmeichel: Outpouring of support shows 'the reason I play'

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The outpouring of support in the wake of Christian Eriksen's collapse has shown how soccer can unite an entire country and why it's so special to play for a national team, Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said Sunday. Eriksen and the entire Denmark team have received a flood...
WorldBBC

Christian Eriksen: What can sport learn from Denmark player's cardiac arrest?

Christian Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest in the opening week of Euro 2020 has put the provision of defibrillators in sport and screening of athletes into sharp focus. The distressing scenes in Copenhagen got many people thinking about where the nearest defibrillator to their local sports club is, whether they know how to perform CPR, and what the risks are.
UEFAsempreinter.com

Inter Write Emotional Letter To Christian Eriksen After Cardiac Arrest Incident

Inter have written an emotional letter to Christian Eriksen expressing how the club felt when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Denmark’s game against Finland. — Within the letter, the club spells out how heartbreaking it was to see how serious the situation around Christian Eriksen was as soon as he collapsed.
UEFAsempreinter.com

Stefano Sensi May Be Called Upon By Inter In Christian Eriksen’s Absence, Italian Media Report

Stefano Sensi could have a more prominent role to play next season for Inter if Christian Eriksen is not able to be involved, according to a report in the Italian print media today. — As has been reported byCorriere dello Sport, Inter have no choice but to start planning for the possibility that Christian Eriksen may have no more involvement with the Nerazzurri following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.
Soccernewsfinale.com

Daley Blind slams pundits suggesting Christian Eriksen won’t be able to play again

Daley Blind has slammed pundits for speculating over Christian Eriksen‘s future in football following his cardiac arrest. The Denmark international collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 defeat to Finland and had to be resuscitated. Eriksen, 29, was discharged from hospital on Friday after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator...