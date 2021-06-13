Cancel
Baseball

South Dakota college pitcher fitted with new prosthetic arm

k101fm.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen was fitted with a new replacement limb at a Minneapolis-area hospital. Augustana’s Parker Hanson also presented the Shriners Children’s Twin Cities hospital with a $7,000 check Friday from donations he received while his prosthetic was missing. The hospital gave him a free replacement. Hanson, a right-handed pitcher, was born without a left hand, but found a way to adapt so he play his favorite game. His prosthetic arm was stolen from his unlocked pickup last month. The damaged prosthetic was later recovered at a recycling center in Sioux Falls.

www.k101fm.net
State
South Dakota State
#Augustana College#College Baseball#Prosthetic#Minneapolis
