YTD - 19-26 -10.87 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Last night we saw TB knock out Carolina of the playoffs and now move on to play the winner of the Boston/NYI series in the Stanley Cup Semi-Finals. Another defensive struggle between both of those teams as we saw the Lightning impose their will on Carolina. Even though Carolina was the number seed in the Central, it was the defending Stanley Cup Champions who went 3-0 on the road in this series. The way they are playing, it won't matter who wins the Boston/NYI series.