NFL

Cousins Says He Will Be an Open Book to Kellen Mond

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he’ll be “an open book” to rookie Kellen Mond as he settles into the NFL. Cousins has two years and a guaranteed $56 million remaining on his contract. In the meantime, Mond has taken to learning as much as possible about playing in the position in the pros. Watching video of Cousins in the offense has been a significant part of his education. The Vikings are bringing their third-round draft pick along slowly. Jake Browning and Nate Stanley have a head start on Mond in the competition to be the primary backup to Cousins.

