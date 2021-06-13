Cancel
Stocks

Cannabis Stocks Are Primed After Four Months of Consolidation

By Exclusive article by Alan Brochstein, CFA
newcannabisventures.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re reading a copy of this week’s edition of the New Cannabis Ventures weekly newsletter, which we have been publishing since October 2015. The newsletter includes unique insight to help our readers stay ahead of the curve as well as links to the week’s most important news. Subscribe to receive...

www.newcannabisventures.com
The Motley Fool

3 Under-the-Radar Cannabis Stocks to Buy Right Now

Tilray, Sundial Growers, Canopy Growth. You've likely heard a lot about these stocks so far this year if you follow the cannabis industry at all. However, the best opportunities don't always lie with the most well-known stocks. Oftentimes, you can make a lot more money over the long run by finding stocks that aren't as widely followed. Here are three great under-the-radar cannabis stocks to buy right now.
StocksForbes

Is There More Room For Growth In Roche Stock After A 12% Rise In A Month?

The stock price of Swiss pharma-giant Roche (OTCMTS: RHHBY) has seen a solid 12% rise over the last twenty-one trading sessions, led by multiple positive developments. Firstly, the U.S. FDA’s recent approval of Biogen’s Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease has resulted in price appreciation for several other pharmaceutical companies, that have been working on a treatment for Alzheimer’s. Roche’s data for its anti-tau antibody - Semorinemab - in moderate Alzheimer’s is expected later this year, while the company’s second anti-tau antibody - UCB0107 - partnered with UCB, is slated to expand testing later this year.
ETF Focus

MJUS vs. MSOS: Which U.S. Cannabis Market ETF Looks Better?

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) was the first cannabis-focused ETF to hit the marketplace back in late 2017 when it was converted over from a Latin American real estate fund. Since then, it has consistently been the largest marijuana ETF available with roughly $1.6 billion in assets under management.
Industrycannabisnewsworld.com

4 non-cannabis stocks advancing the cannabis industry

These companies are advancing the cannabis industry. Interestingly enough, they aren’t the cannabis stocks many were jumping to a couple of years ago. “Where do I invest my money?” You’ve likely asked someone this question; or hopefully, you’ve perplexed it yourself, at one time or another, in your conquest through adulthood. It’s not such a […] The post 4 non-cannabis stocks advancing the cannabis industry appeared first on Latest Cannabis News Today – Headlines, Videos & Stocks.
Marketsnewcannabisventures.com

The Largest MSOs Offer Compelling Valuations

You’re reading a copy of this week’s edition of the New Cannabis Ventures weekly newsletter, which we have been publishing since October 2015. The newsletter includes unique insight to help our readers stay ahead of the curve as well as links to the week’s most important news. Subscribe to receive...
StocksWiredpr News

US stocks have had their worst week in nearly four months

Shares on Wall Street had their worst week in nearly four months in the wake of notes from Federal Reserve politicians that the U.S. central bank was emerging from inflationary pressures. The S&P 500 benchmark fell 1 percent on Friday, bringing weekly losses to 1.6 percent. Shares of the blue...
Stocksnewcannabisventures.com

What’s New With Cannabis Stocks for the Week Ending 06/18/21

Navigate the fast-moving cannabis sector with 420 Investor, a premium service that sends real-time alerts and explanations of the news below and much more. Connecticut became the 3rd Eastern state to legalize for adult-use through the legislative process in 2021. Health Canada added 8 licenses, leaving the total now at...
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

Cannabis Pick or Pass? HEXO Corp. Stock Analysis

In today’s Marijuana Market Update, I answer a reader question about a stock I’ve covered in the past: Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO). I let you know whether it’s a pick for your portfolio or whether you should pass on it. About HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) Recently, Akiem commented on our...
Economymycampbellrivernow.com

Licensed cannabis retailers in B.C. can start delivering next month

Licensed cannabis retailers across British Columbia will soon be able to deliver their products directly to doorsteps. The Province says the change rolls out on July 15th, building on the August 2020 move permitting cannabis retailers to sell their products online. Delivery will allow consumers to gain a new way...
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Jump 49% in Less Than One Month after Poor Figures Recorded in May

Bitcoin mining stocks have performed much better than Bitcoin has in the last one year. These stocks are rising despite China’s crackdown. The three largest Bitcoin mining stocks are rising, following crashes seen across these companies’ valuations last month. These stocks have pulled in considerable weight over the last month, regardless of souring Bitcoin mining sentiments palpable across different geographic regions.
StocksBusiness Insider

Continued Consolidation Called For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 50 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,560-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies were tempered by support from the oil stocks. For the day, the index lost 33.19 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 3,556.56 after trading between 3,547.19 and 3,592.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 20.02 points or 0.83 percent to end at 2,387.91. Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.32 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.89 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.72 percent, Bank of Communications skidded 1.02 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.09 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 6.18 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plummeted 6.42 percent, Yanzhou Coal jumped 1.81 percent, PetroChina perked 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.43 percent, Baoshan Iron surrendered 2.99 percent, Gemdale declined 1.32 percent, Poly Developments retreated 2.98 percent, China Vanke sank 2.10 percent and China Fortune Land cratered 3.71 percent.
StocksStreet.Com

Light Up Your Portfolio With These 15 Cannabis Stocks and ETFs

Stocks quotes in this article: CRLBF, MJ, TLRY, TCNNF, HRVSF, CURLF, HEXO, CGC, IIPR, YOLO, TOKE, CNBS, THCX, POTX, MSOS. Along with higher-than-average risk and volatility, many leading investment advisors also believe the cannabis sector offers outsized upside potential, particularly for those taking a long-term viewHere, six contributors to MoneyShow.com offer their favorite ideas for investors looking for exposure to the growing marijuana marketJimmy Mengel, The ...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy This Month

After shaking off its coronavirus pandemic blues, the U.S. witnessed a solid recovery in the first quarter of 2021, fueled by rapid vaccinations, fiscal stimulus, and steady monetary policy support. The global economy has also registered a decent recovery. So, we think investors seeking to gain irrespective of market anxieties could bet on Covestro (COVTY), Foot Locker (FL), and Gates Industrial (GTES). We believe these names possess attractive growth and momentum features. Read on.
CNN

This cannabis stock is a new Reddit favorite

New York (CNN Business) — Cannabis company Tilray, which recently merged with rival Aphria, has seen its stock surge as of late thanks to — you guessed it — love from the Reddit crowd. As backers tout the growing number of states legalizing recreational and medical marijuana, some investors are...
MarketsInvestorPlace

3 Beauty Stocks Primed for a ‘Life After Masks’ Lift

Beauty stocks are set for a whole new look with industry revenues expected to surpass 2019 numbers this year. For much of 2020, companies in the sector were overshadowed by pandemic headwinds. Limited social events and lower foot traffic in stores meant poor sales and earnings. On the flip side, skincare and personal care products spiked as consumers prioritized wellness.
StocksStreet.Com

Cannabis Stock Watchlist: Cronos Rises on Investment in PharmaCann

Shares of the benchmark ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) - Get Report rose slightly last week as a few cannabis names made big moves. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest names in cannabis and their stock movements last week. Cronos Group Inc. | Increased +3.55%. Cronos Group (CRON)...