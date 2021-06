The theft of debit cards is one of the most common crimes and growing every day. They are carried out with sophisticated techniques and criminal technologies that make this crime more and more recurrent, which is why it has become a problem for banks, customers and businesses. For this reason, we will describe the steps to be followed by the client when the debit card is stolen , what is the procedure if we discover that money has been withdrawn from our account and how to contact your financial institution to avoid further damage to your finances.