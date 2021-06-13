Student Sits on National Panel on Student Wellness

Many American holidays honor our veterans and the sacrifices they make for our country, but not a lot of attention is given to the struggles they face after they return from service. One of the major struggles veterans face is employment. Finding a job in the civilian sector after years of military service can be challenging, and whether ending a service period of four years or retiring after more than 20 years of service, veterans are making this transition every day. While this experience can feel overwhelming, veterans should know support is available. In this Q&A, Mahlon Braden, Senior Software Engineer at Octo and U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer (Ret.), offers answers to questions veterans might have as they begin the transition from a military career to the civilian workforce and speaks about his experience as a veteran employee at Octo.