Prince William County, VA

Student Sits on National Panel on Student Wellness

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Gabrielle Carter, a 2021 graduate of Osbourn Park High School who also attended the Governor’s School @ Innovation Park (GS @ IP), participated as one of five students on a national student panel about student mental health and wellness in schools. The panel discussion took place virtually at the 2021 Student Mental Health Summit held this spring by the National Consortium of Secondary STEM Schools (NCSSS). The summit presented the latest research performed at NCSSS member schools and included a student panel discussion about the successes and barriers to student mental wellness in schools. The Governor’s School @ Innovation Park is a NCSSS member school and Dr. Jason Calhoun, the school’s director, serves on the NCSSS board of directors.

