People do change. They also stay the same. So it goes with the Le'Veon Bell Andy Reid saga. Andy Reid has spent his career making a name as a "players coach" and offensive genius. His schemes have changed the league. When Bell signed with the Chiefs midseason last year, it was seen by many (me included) as a great fit for the versatile RB. Le'Veon Bell has spent his entire career excelling at two things. Making music with the rock in his hands and being a prima donna. At 29 years of age Bell still looks the part, but the guy who won many a fantasy football season for players is gone. Yet it seems Le'Veon may still have the prima donna thing down pat.