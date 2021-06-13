Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Le'Veon Bell Andy Reid

By Steven Van Over
sportstalkline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople do change. They also stay the same. So it goes with the Le'Veon Bell Andy Reid saga. Andy Reid has spent his career making a name as a "players coach" and offensive genius. His schemes have changed the league. When Bell signed with the Chiefs midseason last year, it was seen by many (me included) as a great fit for the versatile RB. Le'Veon Bell has spent his entire career excelling at two things. Making music with the rock in his hands and being a prima donna. At 29 years of age Bell still looks the part, but the guy who won many a fantasy football season for players is gone. Yet it seems Le'Veon may still have the prima donna thing down pat.

sportstalkline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmitt Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Chiefs#Rb#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Le'Veon Bell apologizes for publicly criticizing Andy Reid, but still says he'd never play for him again

Le’Veon Bell is sorry for publicly declaring he would rather retire than play for Andy Reid again. But the three-time Pro Bowler isn’t apologizing for his opinion. On Twitter Sunday night, Bell said he shouldn’t kept his thoughts to himself. "I'll admit that's somethin I could've and should've kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only,” Bell wrote. “But I don't regret what I said, because that's how I feel.”
NFL247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu responds to Le'Veon Bell's comments about Andy Reid

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell made some waves over the weekend when he made comments regarding head coach Andy Reid, saying he’d retire before he ever played for him again. Bell attempted to clarify those comments Sunday night, but before that, his former Chiefs teammate Tyrann Mathieu commented on Bell’s remarks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why Le’Veon Bell’s recent comments prove Steelers made the right decision

Le’Veon Bell is causing a scene again. Here’s why the Pittsburgh Steelers made the right decision not to overpay for the sideshow running back. After almost four years since the fallout between the Steelers and Le’Veon Bell, it is Pittsburgh who has gotten the last laugh. While the Steelers were criticized for letting Bell leave during free agency and allowing him to hold out the entire year, Bell’s recent comments about his situation in Kansas City only furthered the reasoning as to why the Steelers chose not to bring him back.
NFLallfans.co

Chiefs fan gets mistaken for Andy Reid at Royals game

It appears Andy Reid has a doppelganger, and it just so happens that he lives in Kansas City. During Saturday’s Kansas City Royals game, cameras caught someone who looked like Reid taking selfies in the stands. At one point, several outlets believed that it actually was Reid taking photos of himself at Kauffman Stadium.
NFLallfans.co

Royals were hilariously trolled by Andy Reid lookalike

Things got a bit silly Friday when Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up at a Kansas City Royals game — except it wasn’t actually Andy Reid. Chiefs fan Matt Black, who calls himself “the official doppelganger of Coach Reid” on his TikTok account, attended the game in full Reid getup on Friday. When the Royals’ TV broadcast caught him taking a selfie, the broadcasters couldn’t contain their joy. Hilariously, it didn’t seem like they were aware that it wasn’t actually Reid. Neither was the team’s official Twitter account, for that matter.
NFLUSA Today

Don't get duped: Fake Chiefs HC Andy Reid takes Twitter by storm

There’s an imposter on the loose, Chiefs Kingdom!. Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is a popular imitation among fans, with many adopting his signature look and style. You’ll spot many impersonators on gameday in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, but it’s pretty rare to find one during the offseason, at least until now.
NFLallfans.co

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Viral ‘Andy Reid’ Video

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of iconic faces in their storied history, but few are as recognizable as head coach Andy Reid. But that doesn’t stop half the fanbase from getting tricked by a doppelganger every now and then, and QB Patrick Mahomes took notice. During Friday’s MLB...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos CB Ronald Darby thinks Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL given their pass rushers and communication on the field. “We could definitely be the best (defense in the NFL), if not the top two or three defenses for sure,” Darby said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “We’ve got the pass rush, we’ve got guys who know what they’re doing, we have the communication aspect. And it’s still early — we’ve got a lot of time to get to know each other a lot more and become something special.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Star Has Blunt Message For Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell’s social media comment on Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went viral earlier this weekend. Bell spent the latter half of the 2020 season on the Chiefs. The former All-Pro running back signed in Kansas City after getting released by the New York Jets. Bell played in nine games for the Chiefs, though it’s clear he didn’t enjoy his time under Reid.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Did Le’Veon Bell just send a cryptic tweet that he is retiring?

Le’Veon Bell used to be a star NFL, but here’s why a recent cryptic tweet may suggest that the former Steelers star is done with the NFL. The 2021 offseason has been awkward enough for Le’Veon Bell. After bashing Super Bowl-winning head coach Andy Reid recently, the former two-time First-Team All-Pro running back recently has a message for NFL fans.
NFLUSA Today

Andy Reid evaluates Chiefs RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday, concluding offseason workouts until late July when training camp is set to begin. Practices so far haven’t included full contact and pads, under the NFL’s offseason program Phase 3 guidelines. They’ve also been more catered toward the passing game in Kansas City as opposed to the running game. Andy Reid was still able to get a good look at some of his running backs, including the newest member of the room, former Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon.
NFLMLive.com

The Detroit Lions have signed a free-agent running back. No, not Todd Gurley.

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been open about their continued interest in signing Todd Gurley. But more than a week after the former offensive player of the year visited team headquarters, a deal has not materialized and Detroit has turned to signing free-agent running back Michael Warren instead.