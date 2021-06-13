Webster Rivas catching for Padres on Sunday

The San Diego Padres currently possess one of the deepest rosters in the history of the franchise. There is hesitation to crown it as the best squad in the organization’s history, as the results have not been there. The ownership group is committed to winning and spending the money to do so- but there is little to be content about in San Diego. Manny Machado, Blake Snell, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jake Cronenworth are cornerstone players to build around. However, the team is at the point where it only needs to add the critical bit players around the existing group to ensure success.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO