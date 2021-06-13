Webster Rivas catching for Padres on Sunday

RHP Jay Jackson (Padres, 2015) Coach Quintin Berry (SDSU OF, 2005-06) Coach Jason Lane (Padres OF/LHP, 2007/14) RHP Brad Boxberger (Padres, 2012-14) Coach Pat Murphy (Padres interim manager, 2015) LHP Eric Lauer (Padres, 2018-19) INF Luis Urias (Padres, 2018-19) Atlanta Braves. 1B coach Eric Young (Padres UT, 2005-06) LHP Max...
The San Diego Padres currently possess one of the deepest rosters in the history of the franchise. There is hesitation to crown it as the best squad in the organization’s history, as the results have not been there. The ownership group is committed to winning and spending the money to do so- but there is little to be content about in San Diego. Manny Machado, Blake Snell, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jake Cronenworth are cornerstone players to build around. However, the team is at the point where it only needs to add the critical bit players around the existing group to ensure success.
When Manny Machado got in Fernando Tatis Jr.’s face in full view of spectators and television cameras, he cemented his place as a team leader for the San Diego Padres. Machado had the audacity to call out the uber-talented fan favorite in a game this season. The 300-million-dollar man got...
Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
The Chicago White Sox were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday after losing Game 4 of their American League Division Series, 10-1, to the Houston Astros. The White Sox, specifically manager Tony La Russa, did not go quietly into the winter, however. Rather, La Russa made it clear that he...
Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
The St. Louis Cardinals have added Ljay Newsome, an intriguing right-hander off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The offseason hasn’t even started yet and the St. Louis Cardinals are making roster additions, with their first move being an addition to bolster the depth of their pitching staff. On Friday, they claimed right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox left for Houston on Thursday, and they’ll either return to Boston to prepare for the World Series or to clean out their lockers for the offseason.
Boston manager Alex Cora is confident that it will be the former rather than the latter, despite his team’s struggles at the plate over the last two games. The Astros have taken a 3-2 series lead in the ALCS, winning each of the last two games in Boston.
Now the Red Sox have to go to Houston and win two straight, starting Friday night with Game 6. A win and...
The Padres are looking for a new manager, and San Diego is “believed to be” again considering Ron Washington for the job, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports (Twitter link). San Diego’s last managerial search came down to a decision between Washington and Jayce Tingler back in October 2019, with the Padres opting for first-timer Tingler ahead of a more seasoned bench boss in Washington, who managed the Rangers from 2007-14.
The Padres are compiling their list of candidates but have not made direct contact with any of the men who could potentially be their next manager. According to people familiar with the due diligence being done by team chairman Peter Seidler and general manager A.J. Preller, the hope is to have the list narrowed to those the team intends to interview by the end of the week. However, there is no hard timeline, those sources said.
In the San Diego Padres search for a new manager, they should consider former outfielder Will Venable. The last manager hired by the San Diego Padres with prior managerial experience was Jack McKeon in 1988. If the Padres decide to go with an inexperienced manager after the dismissal of Jayce...
San Diego Padres’ centerfielder Trent Grisham needs to play every day. For years, the San Diego Padres struggled to get both offensive and defense production from the centerfield position. A trade that took place in November of 2019 brought Trent Grisham to the San Diego Padres from the Milwaukee Brewers...
