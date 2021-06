Although not an aficionado by any means, yours truly enjoys the spectacle of the various professional road races that take place around Memorial Weekend, starting with Formula One’s flagship event, the Monaco Grand Prix. Even if you’re not necessarily a fan, the race on a beautiful spring morning in Monte Carlo is an absolute spectacle, what with stunning views of the French Riviera, springtime flora (if not seasonal jewelry, watercraft, attire and other accoutrements of the ultra-rich) and the city itself.