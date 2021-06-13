Same-Sex Married Couple and Mothers of 4, Bravely Face Adversity and Write Christian Children’s Book

Every summer for 23 years Rev. Daniel M. Cason and his wife Gwendolyn- with the help of talented volunteers and generous sponsors- invited 300 plus children to the Daniel Cason Ministries’ Annual Summer Music Camp in Birmingham- free of charge. The camps allowed children, who would not otherwise have the chance, to learn from music professionals and grow in their faith. Unfortunately, the pandemic meant no camp last summer. “That was one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make!” explains Daniel Cason who co-directs K.I.D. S. (Kids in Divine Service) Music Center with wife Gwendolyn. “Over the past few months, we have wrestled with the idea as to whether we should again, cancel or forge ahead. With some of the restrictions being lifted we have decided to proceed with an altered version of Summer Camp. We are 100% committed to hosting a camp that will accomplish two goals. One is to expose these precious kids to Excellence in Music Instruction and the other is to make sure that they hear about a man named Jesus Christ. For some of them, this just may have been their very first-time hearing about Jesus. Our curriculum is designed to be fun, educational and 100% Christian based.”