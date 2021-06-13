Cancel
Clearwater, FL

Same-Sex Married Couple and Mothers of 4, Bravely Face Adversity and Write Christian Children’s Book

By Amanda Clark Rudolph
goodmenproject.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian author of the upcoming children’s book, Fruitful Friday, and mom of 4, Ashley DeMarcos, was in a long-term relationship with her high school boyfriend when she met her now-wife, Frances, in 2003 in Clearwater, FL. “Frances was friends with my older sister,” Ashley said, “and we began spending time...

goodmenproject.com
Jesus Christ
