NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Jeff Green Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar
 8 days ago

Jeff Green (foot) has missed the first three games of the series for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

However, Green is questionable to play in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee and his status can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

