It’s no secret that Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett has put on an outstanding showing through the first five games of the 2021 season, but just how great he has been can be difficult to enumerate with quality of competition and other factors muddying comparisons. However, as Pro Football Focus sees it, Pickett checks in as the No. 2 quarterback in the country, with a grade of 92.6 through the first five weeks.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO