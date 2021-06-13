Victor Tech DC840 High Rise Height Adjustable Electric Full Standing Desk

Created with an innovative design, the FLEXTAND Phone Stands make using your smartphone much more enjoyable. Available in 5 different sizes—6, 12, 24, 36, and 48 inches tall—they position your gadget just right and can be used almost anywhere. In fact, these universal stands work with a variety of different phone models, from iPhones to Androids, ergonomically elevating them to the perfect orientation. These comfortable stands reduce body strain over long periods of time, making your back, arms and neck exert less effort. Combining art, furniture, and technology, this unique collection elevates your overall mobile experience. With their compact and lightweight design, they assemble quickly for traveling or moving from room to room. They work great for selfies, taking photos, or using your phone’s flashlight. The included camera adapter turns each stand into a versatile tripod. With industrial strength, these stands boast a minimalist, contemporary design that complements your workspace.

