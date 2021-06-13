Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Scattered Storms Sunday And Monday, Cooler Air Likely To Follow Mid Week

By Andrew Stevenson
wnynewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – A weak system will provide for a few showers and storms both Sunday and Monday, cooler and dryer weather will prevail Tuesday through Thursday. With the passage of the weak system today, a few scattered showers and a isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Thunderstorm activity will be more likely further inland away from the lakes and the further East you go. Areas closer to the lakes should be mainly dry today. A few of those storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-70’s.

wnynewsnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.