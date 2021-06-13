Scattered Storms Sunday And Monday, Cooler Air Likely To Follow Mid Week

JAMESTOWN – A weak system will provide for a few showers and storms both Sunday and Monday, cooler and dryer weather will prevail Tuesday through Thursday. With the passage of the weak system today, a few scattered showers and a isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Thunderstorm activity will be more likely further inland away from the lakes and the further East you go. Areas closer to the lakes should be mainly dry today. A few of those storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rain and gusty winds. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-70’s.