Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Instagram Post After Game 3

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 8 days ago

Donovan Mitchell had 30-points in Game 3 on Saturday in Los Angeles, but the Utah Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 132-106.

The series is 2-1 still in favor of the Jazz, and Game 4 is on Monday night.

After the game, Mitchell posted to his Instagram, and the photo can be seen embedded below.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Draft#The Utah Jazz#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Espn#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Donovan Mitchell's return has Utah Jazz looking like a title contender again

When the Jazz dropped Game 1 of the first round to the Grizzlies, the naysayers of the team with the best record in the league were ready to pounce on the opportunity to call an eight-over-one upset. Once All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell returned to the floor in Game 2, Utah immediately looked like the dominant force we saw all season long. The 24-year-old superstar made all the difference to advance his team out of the first round and he has the Jazz rolling with his first-ever Conference Finals appearance in sight.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns have a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets heading into Game 4 in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday night. A win for the Suns send the Nuggets home for good. For the game, the Suns have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Chris Paul Speaks After Sweep

Chris Paul is going to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in his NBA career (see Skip Bayless of FS1 Tweet below). The 36-year-old had 37-points and seven assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 125-118 win in Game 4 to complete the sweep over the Denver Nuggets.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Joel Embiid Injury Status For Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Monday's Game 4 contest in Atlanta. Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game in the series. On Monday, the All-Star center is once again listed as questionable, and his status can be seen...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100. After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice. The Hawks and 76ers are now tied...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Bucks Win

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are now tied 2-2 in their second-round series as the Bucks beat the Nets 107-96 on Sunday afternoon in Game 4. During the game, Kyrie Irving got hurt and did not return. Kevin Durant had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Giannis Antetokounmpo had...