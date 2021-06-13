NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Instagram Post After Game 3

Donovan Mitchell had 30-points in Game 3 on Saturday in Los Angeles, but the Utah Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 132-106.

The series is 2-1 still in favor of the Jazz, and Game 4 is on Monday night.

After the game, Mitchell posted to his Instagram, and the photo can be seen embedded below.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

