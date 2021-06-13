NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Kawhi Leonard Speaks After Win

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday night and led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 132-106 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3.

After the game, Leonard spoke to reporters.

"The biggest thing is that we made shots tonight," Leonard said post-game.

The Clippers shot 56.2% from the field, and 52.8% from the three-point range as a team.

"It's either going to go in or not," Leonard said. "My job is stay aggressive there's no other magic to it."

The whole clip can be seen here.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

