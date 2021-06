FC Edmonton announced on Monday that they have agreed to terminate the contract of Peruvian attacker Raul Tito ahead of the 2021 CPL season. The 23-year-old winger originally signed for the Eddies in February 2020, but he missed the Island Games due to travel restrictions and visa complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The club retained him for 2021 after a loan stint in the Peruvian second tier, but it appears that he won’t be able to make it into Canada this year either and thus won’t appear for the Eddies.