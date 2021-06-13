NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying Before Game 4

The Brooklyn Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks after winning the first two games in Brooklyn and losing on Thursday in Milwaukee.

The Nets are back in Milwaukee for Game 4 on Sunday, and James Harden will once again miss the game with his hamstring injury.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Game 4 that will be played on Sunday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

