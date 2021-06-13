Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Right Behind Michael Jordan And LeBron James For This Stat

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 8 days ago

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been on fire to start the NBA Playoffs, and are 6-2 through their first eight games, and currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant, who is in his 13th NBA season, is averaging 31.8 points per game in the NBA Playoffs.

He is right behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the most points per game in the NBA Playoffs in a 13th season or later, per ESPN Stats & Info (Tweet below).

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
