NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Right Behind Michael Jordan And LeBron James For This Stat

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been on fire to start the NBA Playoffs, and are 6-2 through their first eight games, and currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant, who is in his 13th NBA season, is averaging 31.8 points per game in the NBA Playoffs.

He is right behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the most points per game in the NBA Playoffs in a 13th season or later, per ESPN Stats & Info (Tweet below).

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball