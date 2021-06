“Villarreal were relegated in 2012. Is that the quickest time from relegation to winning a major European trophy?” asks Paul Savage. There were plenty of replies to this one, and the Yellow Submarines were by no means the quickest to rise from the depths. Stefano Marzaroli points out that “Milan were relegated in 1982 and seven seasons later in 1988-89 they won the European Cup”. And in Franco Baresi and Mauro Tassotti, half the fabled Milan back four, went there from the drop to winning the European Cup against Steaua Bucharest at Camp Nou.