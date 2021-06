With the 2021 CPL season just around the corner, it’s time for one epic look back on the Island Games. “Rise Above: The Island Games Documentary” will debut right here on CanPL.ca on Sunday, June 20 at 8pm ET/5pm PT and will offer an in-depth look at the 2020 season played exclusively on Prince Edward Island. Featuring exclusive interviews and footage, the doc will follow all eight CPL clubs into “the bubble” at UPEI Turf Field in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.