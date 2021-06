NASA is hoping to host more amateur astronauts at the International Space Station, putting them up for as much as two weeks at a time. Space tourism is taking off, and NASA wants to continue cashing in on the fun. In January next year, Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission is due to fly a professional astronaut and passengers to the orbiting station for an eight-day stay using a SpaceX rocket and Crew Dragon capsule. And Blue Origin just auctioned off a seat into space next month for $28m.