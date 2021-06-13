Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anne Robinson says she would ‘never get away with’ Weakest Link insults today

By Isobel Lewis
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rxbuv_0aT2KhCK00

Anne Robinson has admitted that her scathing insults on The Weakest Link would be unlikely to air today.

In February, a series of old clips of Robinson presenting the BBC gameshow went viral after it was announced that she was the new host of Countdown .

In one video, the presenter is seen questioning a contestant who is a full-time single mother, asking her: “So how many Asbos [anti-social behaviour orders]?” before adding: “How many of your three boys have got tags on their ankles?”

In another clip, she told a different woman that she looked “a bit lumpy and ugly”.

Speaking to The Daily Mail , Robinson said that she would “never get away with all that now”.

“I don’t think half the things I said then I could say now,” she theorised. “Like, ‘Are you really that stupid?’ Or ‘Why are you so fat?’ That would be off limits.

“Everyone would be too worried about the poor contestants’ mental health. Everyone would be too worried about sending them home with issues.”

Robinson presented The Weakest Link from 2000 to 2012. She replaces Nick Hewer as the new host of Countdown , which begins later this month.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hewer
Person
Anne Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insults#The Weakest Link#Countdown#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Fans get first look at Anne Robinson as new host of Countdown

A first look at Anne Robinson as the new host of Countdown has been released.The former Weakest Link presenter is taking over from Nick Hewer to become the first female host of Channel 4’s longest running series.The 76-year-old will join mathematician Rachel Riley and wordsmith Suzie Dent to become “The Three Ladies of Countdown”.Robinson will host her first episode on Monday, 28 June.Speaking about her new co-presenter, Riley said: “It’s been really fun watching Anne very quickly find her feet in the Countdown studio and seeing the contestants in the new groove with her.”She added that the notoriously brutal...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Anne Robinson reveals why she accepted Countdown role

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot at her Cotswolds home with her daughter Emma Wilson, Anne Robinson has revealed why she accepted the job to be the new presenter of Countdown. "I've been offered lots of things, but this was the first one that I thought: 'That sounds good,'" she...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Cheryl doesn't think it's an insult to say she's changed

Cheryl is grateful she's changed since becoming a parent because she no longer cares about trivial things. Cheryl is grateful she's changed. The 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker doesn't see it as a "diss" if people say she's a different person now than she was before she had her four-year-old son Bear - whose father is Liam Payne - because she no longer worries about the things she used to and her little boy will always come first.
Relationshipsmelodyinter.com

I was accused of stealing someone’s husband and bullied all through my marriage – Caroline Danjuma says as she reveals she wished her rift with Davido over Tagbo’s death never occurred

Actress Caroline Danjuma who says she will be turning 34 on June 26, has addressed certain issues which occurred while she was married and after her marriage ended. In an Instagram post she shared, the actress alleged that she was accused of stealing someone’s husband and bullied on social media while her marriage lasted. She added that during this time, no one came out to claim her then husband. Caroline also disclosed that she doesn’t blame the government for wanting to regulate social media, as she recalled how she was accused of lying about her age. The actress who revealed that she is now immune to bullying and harsh words, further stated that she wished her rift with Davido over the death of her ex-boyfriend, Tagbo never occurred because he is a cool guy. She also called for an end to the false assumption and false allegations against her. Caroline wrote; June 26 I will be 34 years old ..super grateful for all my achievements , yes I acted for only 2 yrs 2004 to 2006 and it was awesome , I was bullied all through my marriage by social media ( 12 years of bullying ) .. why did I marry my grandfather ( my choice not yours ), i stole someone’s husband ( no one came out to claim him ) , I ain’t the age I claim to be because of Wikipedia ( are you aware Wikipedia can be edited by anyone ? ) .Sometimes I do not blame the govt for trying to regulate social media , any one can post false information about another and feel good about it .. y’all should give it a rest . Some claiming they went to uni with me ( can’t remember everyone being the same age in uni , and no you don’t know me even if we were in the same space ) .Concerning David I wish such never happened between us he is really a cool guy , I wish him nothing short of favor and undiluted success always (I equally love the song fia ) .. now I am immune to your bullying and harsh words . Yes I am divorced , happy , closer to God , at peace with myself and looking forward to a successful life .My ex and I respect and love each other and I am super blessed to have him still in my life . It is ok to achieve a lot early , get married early at the right age and have your kids early after marriage , it is ok to be divorced and single . it does not cost anything to be kind to people .. stop with the false rumors , bullying , nasty allegations without facts .If you don’t have the facts don’t open your mouth . Period . Stop with the false assumptions and false accusations you ain’t a witch .
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Shailene Woodley Says That She And Fiance Aaron Rodgers ‘Were Meant To Be Together’ And Explains Why They Moved In Together ‘Right Away!”

In a new interview, the famous actress opened up about her relationship with fiance Aaron Rodgers, confessing that the two of them ‘jumped in headfirst’ as they decided to move in together pretty much immediately after they started dating. Now, Shailene Woodley is telling the world more about how it all started and that she feels like he’s definitely the one!
Celebritieslodivalleynews.com

Juliet says she is getting advice from Anita about fame

‘BBB 21’ (TV Globo) heroine, Juliette Freire, has been counting on Anita’s help dealing with her fame. Since leaving the program, the lawyer has been staying at the singer’s house, but despite the short period of personal contact between them so far, since then Anita He spent most of the past few months in Miami (USA), and the two are in constant contact.
TV & VideosWUSA

Kathy Hilton Reacts to Breakout 'RHOBH' Season, But Says She'll 'Never Hold a Diamond' (Exclusive)

"Kathy Hilton Energy" is taking over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but even Kathy's a bit confused about what that means. "I'm actually just seeing this for the first time," the breakout "friend of" of season 11 tells ET over video chat from her Los Angeles home, admitting she's still getting used to seeing all the memes about her (though she does enjoy them). From failing a game of "Two Truths and a Lie," to pranking her co-stars by downing faux martinis, and wandering around holding her microphone pack instead of wearing it ("It gets hot!" Kathy exclaims), fans can't get enough of the Hilton family matriarch's reality TV presence.