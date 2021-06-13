What To Do in Joshua Tree National Park

At the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, much of the visiting population spends the bulk of their time in the narrow wedge of land that includes the campground, Visitor Center, and Grand Canyon Lodge. Surrounding on three sides by precipitous drop-offs to the canyon below, this area boasts a network of interlocking hiking trails, including the popular Bright Angel Point Trail, as well as this roughly 3-mile circuit, which combines the Bridge Path, Transept Trail, and a connector route that traverses the campground area. Named for a difficult-to reach, woody side canyon, the Transept Trail looks down on its namesake before snaking around to the base of the lodge and Bright Angel Point, with excellent views of the broader Grand Canyon. This is not the best hike on the North Rim, but it is convenient for those staying at the campground or lodge.