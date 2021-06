Gas price averages across Pennsylvania and in Indiana County have gone up as the summer driving season gets underway. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is now $3.17 a gallon, up two cents from last week and 11 cents from last month. During the pandemic last year, gas prices were at $2.25 a gallon. The national average went relatively unchanged, as it holds at $3.05 a gallon. The reason why gas prices have remained flat across the nation is because demand dropped by nearly half a million barrels a day and total domestic gas stocks went up by 1.5 million barrels last week.