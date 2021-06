The visiting RubberDucks split a doubleheader with the Altoona Curve Saturday, winning the first game 4-3 before suffering a 3-2 loss in the nightcap. In the first game Ducks left-hander Juan Hillman (4-1) allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings to become the team's first pitcher with four wins this season. Francisco Perez struck out three in two hitless innings of relief for his first save.