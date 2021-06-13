Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign, IL

Restaurant’s resilience — and loyal customers — have helped it meet challenges

By JIM ROSSOW jrossow@news-gazette.com
Posted by 
The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
 13 days ago

CHAMPAIGN — In the 41 years that Buck Plummer has worked at The Ribeye on South Neil Street in Champaign, he has seen a lot of changes and learned as much about the restaurant industry as anyone.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, “I think I learned even more about human nature,” the general manager in charge of day-to-day operations said. “It was kind of split, I believe, in how many people thought we should be open and how many people thought we should be closed.”

On March 20, 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a “stay at home” order that effectively shut down the restaurant and bar industry. The Ribeye — a longtime popular place for banquets, family gatherings and celebrations — quickly morphed into a take-out restaurant. The menu featured choices of steak, shrimp or chicken, which included a garden salad, choice of baked potato or steak fries, and a loaf of bread.

“We had always stayed away from take-out because the salad bar has always been somewhat of a challenge,” he said of the restaurant also known as “The Great One Steak Place.” “Our steak and our chicken are obviously well-known and good and our shrimp is amazing. But over 75 percent of the calls we received were from people wanting to know if our salad bar was open.”

Take-out service was a learning process, sort of a trial-by-error system since it was something the restaurant had never done.

“We changed a little bit at a time and got a little bit better at it as we went along,” he said.

The goal was just to keep the restaurant afloat, Plummer said.

“It was kind of an expensive endeavor,” he said. “You had to spend money on the packaging. The plastics and the Styrofoam and the plastic bags. And back in March and April of 2020, suddenly, the overall industry suppliers were falling behind and things were changing every week.”

Plummer said the staff considered all options, including outdoor dining, but never attempted it.

“We prayed a lot about it and we started feeling confident and we found so much loyalty from the people of the community and East Central Illinois,” he said.

Still, new concerns popped up.

During the holidays, gift cards are big sellers, but even Plummer had concerns about selling something that might be of no value.

“We sell a lot of those in December, but I even found myself trying to deter some folks from purchasing large quantities of them because I couldn’t guarantee that after the first of the year, we would even be able to open back up,” he said. “We might not be here and that is how that was.

“But as we got close to the middle of December, we started feeling a little more confident that the dollars and cents were coming back in and there was so much loyalty from our customers to do their part, and that was a very warm and inspiring thing.”

After the new year, the Big Ten Conference basketball season arrived — but with no fans allowed to attend games at State Farm Center.

The Ribeye has a deep history with University of Illinois sports. Game- action photos adorn the walls and many fans make it a habit to eat there before or after a game.

“We have a lot of names from Springfield, Bloomington, Rockford and Effingham that are regular customers, and it was disheartening to think that just a few blocks away, there was a game being played, but no fans,” he said. “It was bittersweet and we missed out on seeing those people.”

Plummer believes those patrons will return and those customers will also see familiar faces.

The restaurant opened in February 1979 as Cliff Hagen’s Ribeye, part of a chain tied to the St. Louis Hawks basketball player. It parted ways with the chain in 1984, four years after Plummer started there.

“Our staff was incredible and many of them stayed with us, did different things and kept us going through the whole pandemic,” he said. “Business is good now.

“There are a lot of quality places in Champaign-Urbana to eat. But we are excited about the future and seeing all of those people who we missed over the past year and a half.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The News-Gazette

The News-Gazette

Champaign, IL
552
Followers
10
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News-Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Lifestyle
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Rockford, IL
Champaign, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Champaign, IL
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Food Drink#Restaurant#Ribeye#Styrofoam#State Farm Center#University Of Illinois#St Louis Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Embattled U.K. health chief caught on camera in COVID-rule-breaking tryst apologizes, but hangs onto job

London — Britain's beleaguered Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday conceded he had "let people down" after revelations he was having an affair with a close aide who he appointed in secret last year. Opposition parties demanded Hancock's resignation after The Sun newspaper published a security camera image obtained from a whistleblower showing him kissing the aide in his office on May 6, in violation of coronavirus rules on social distancing.