W2W2nite 6/13/21: Adult Swim

Tuca and Bertie fans are super amped for Season 2 to get started tonight. It’s been a long wait, but the Adult Swim fans are about to get their wish. The show actually didn’t get renewed by Netflix after the first salvo of episodes. Lisa Hanawalt and the team had to hope that another network would swoop in with an offer. Luckily for them, the absurdist comedy block wanted to lock it down for at least another season. Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish’s bird friends ride again. Adult Swim clearly is excited about the new season. They’ve done a ton of advertisements around the animated program. One recent spot saw the two comedians dressed up as their characters in live-action. (It was slightly bizarre, but right at home on the adult-focused block.) Check out what everyone has to say down below.