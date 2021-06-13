W2W2nite 6/13/21: Adult Swim

Here is the recap of the June 13 edition of “The Homegrown Rocker,” which airs every Sunday night from 8 to 10 PM on Q94 Classic Rock!. Musical guests again graced our program this week – thanks to Pittsburgh rockers Sourmash for joining us via phone! “The Baddest Biker Band on the Planet,” the members of Sourmash discussed the group’s career and music; we introduced several of their songs, and previewed their upcoming area performances at the PA Roundhouse Rally on June 24 and Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley on June 25! We also introduced a brand new tune by Six Bar Break, updated “Local Music News,” dug a 2002 number by State College’s Katsu from the archive for a “Local Music Flashback,” and reviewed Patrick Motto’s Reflection: Part 1 album in “The Professor’s CD Corner!” (For those who missed the program, a four-part podcast of this show is available for listening or download from Q94’s website, www.q94classicrock.com. Click on “The Professor’s Classroom,” and then scroll down to “Homegrown Rocker Podcast” and look for the four show segments marked with the date, 061321.)