Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

A Blimp vs. a Nazi Submarine: The Crazy World War II Battle History Forgot

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 8 days ago

Trevor Filseth

World War II History,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQvcx_0aT2Hrk900

Attacking a submarine with a blimp may have been foolish. But, in a broad sense, it achieved its purpose; neither the tanker nor the freighter was attacked afterward. U-134 was later damaged and sunk along the coast of Spain – this time, by a regular aircraft.

A Blimp vs. a Nazi Submarine: The Crazy World War II Battle History Forgot

In December 1941, following Pearl Harbor, the United States was unexpectedly and unpreparedly thrust into the Second World War against Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, and Imperial Japan. This turn of events was excellent from the perspective of the Allied cause; the United States possessed a large population, an enormous manufacturing base, and a safe location across the Atlantic that was essentially immune to direct German attack . However, the great distance between America and Europe also left American shipping to Britain vulnerable to German U-Boat attacks.

Prior to Pearl Harbor, Nazi Germany had found itself constrained in its tactics against the neutral United States. While the U.S. Navy and German U-Boats had engaged before , these engagements were generally the exception rather than the rule. With America in the war, however, such restraint was no longer necessary. What followed was the “Second Happy Time,” a seven-month period during which more than six hundred Allied ships were sunk at a cost of only twenty-two U-Boats.

Over the course of 1942, the Allies’ tactics improved . Advances in detection technology, convoy organization, and countermeasures helped to stem the threat from the U-Boats. The Allies began to use aircraft to watch the seas for the submarines, and in 1942, the U.S. Navy began to use blimps for this purpose. 134 K-class blimps were constructed by rubber giant Goodyear and were mostly used for submarine detection in tropical areas where winter weather was not a problem, such as the Bahamas. It was in the Bahamas where the one American blimp lost during the war was shot down.

On July 18, 1943, U.S. Navy blimp K-74 spotted a German submarine, U-134, in the Straits of Florida. At this point, a standard procedure called for the blimp to stay back and harass the U-Boat until reinforcements arrived. However, seeing U-134 heading for a nearby tanker and freighter, K-74’s commander, Lieutenant Nelson Grills, decided to directly attack the sub. At 250 yards, the blimp opened fire with its two .50 caliber machine guns and dropped two depth charges in the water, both of which failed to damage the submarine.

More from The National Interest In 1939, a Nazi Submarine Went into Britain’s Most Important Naval Base and Destroyed a Battleship How One Very Special U.S. Submarine Ravaged Japan During World War II America and Nazi Germany Waged an Undeclared Naval War Way before Pearl Harbor

After recovering from the confusing spectacle of being attacked head-on by a blimp, U-134 responded in kind with its deck guns, quickly destroying K-74’s engine and puncturing its balloon. As the submarine sailed away, the blimp sank; of the eight crew members, seven were safely rescued the following day, though one was lost to a shark attack. The abandoned blimp’s wreckage was entered and photographed by U-134’s sailors, although all confidential materials had already been discarded.

Attacking a submarine with a blimp may have been foolish. But, in a broad sense, it achieved its purpose; neither the tanker nor the freighter was attacked afterward. U-134 was later damaged and sunk along the coast of Spain – this time, by a regular aircraft.

Trevor Filseth is a current and foreign affairs writer at the National Interest.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi Germany#War#Japan During World War Ii#Submarine Base#Blimp#Fascist Italy#Imperial Japan#Allied#American#The U S Navy#German U Boats#Allies#The U Boats#K 74#The National Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
News Break
World War II
Related
Militaryasheville.com

France Decorates Local World War II Veteran With Legion of Honor

The Consulate General of France in Atlanta decorated World War II veteran Earl H. Snypes of Black Mountain with the Legion of Honor, France’s highest merit, during a ceremony on Tuesday, June 1. The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served...
MilitaryWinchester Sun

The turning point of World War II

Every year in early June, we observe the anniversary of the Normandy invasion of World War II commonly called D-day. By the way, the “D” simply stands for whatever day a military assault is planned. For example; D-3 meant three days before a D-Day, while D+7 meant seven days after a D-Day. On June 6th, 1944, America and its allies engaged in one of the most significant military operations of the 20th century. I have personally suffered loss from war and have a deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice that men and women give to protect our country. My mother’s youngest brother, Kenny Maye was killed in Korea and I have his dog tag, casket flag, and a rare picture of him. He was only 20 years old in 1950. Sadly, his existence is nearly unknown and I often wonder about the life he could have had. For everyone that has sacrificed for this great nation, thank you for your service.
MilitaryUSNI News

The Life and Service of a World War II Mine Warfare Sailor, Part 18

The USS Sway continues minesweeping in preparation for the invasion of Japan. Last time when we left the USS Sway (AM-120), she had just arrived in Buckner Bay, Okinawa. Though the Battle of Okinawa was considered over, there was still a great deal of minesweeping to be done. The invasion of Japan was being planned, and a desperate enemy continued suicide tactics in hopes of driving down Allied morale and destroying assets needed for the invasion.
Advocacybeastsofwar.com

March To War With 3DBreed’s New World War II Kickstarter

3DBreed Miniatures are back on Kickstarter with another of their 3D Printing campaigns. This time around they are back in World War II with a Historical project, Europe In Flames. March To Hell WWII // 3DBreed Miniatures. Europe In Flames is a new campaign that offers up a set of...
SocietyForward

How the Jewish Labor Committee became the unsung heroes of World War II

The Jewish Labor Committee remains a little known Jewish-American institution. Founded in New York in February 1934, it still exists today representing a Jewish voice in the world of labor and a labor voice among Jewish-American organizations. Since the 1930’s, however, the Holocaust, the creation of Israel and the decline of the labor movement have somehow concealed its existence. Yet, the JLC should be remembered for the remarkable operations it was able to achieve during World War II.
Animalsallthatsinteresting.com

How An Ordinary English Pointer Became A Decorated World War II Soldier

Born in Shanghai just before the war, Judy the dog was adopted by British sailors and protected them across Indonesia — where she became the only animal imprisoned as a POW. From Greco-Roman war elephants and medieval horses to World War I carrier pigeons, animals have been used in military conflicts throughout human history. But perhaps one of the most inspiring stories of an animal in battle might be that of Judy the dog — the British Royal Navy canine who became a prisoner of war.
Militaryhushkit.net

Quickfire World War II combat aircraft Q&A with author James Holland

“…my first love. I had been interested in the Second World War as a boy, then it all rather went out the window in my teens. Then, in my late twenties, I was playing cricket and while I was batting a roaring, pirouetting vision appeared far over mid-wicket. Turning to the umpire, I said, ‘What is that??’ And he replied solemnly, ‘That’s a Spitfire.’ It was a massive Damascene moment. The following weekend was Flying Legends at Duxford, so I took myself off, drooled over the warbirds and especially Spitfires and bought a first edition of David Crook’s ‘Spitfire Pilot’ about his time in 609 Squadron in the Battle of Britain. It was the kickstart of my enduring fascination with the war and, as it turned out, my career. I absolutely love the Spitfire – who doesn’t? – and have loved watching them, flying in one, writing about them and getting a little thrill every time I see one. As I’ve got older and learned more, I’ve learned a bit about some shortcomings but there’s no denying what a fabulous aircraft it was and remains. I love the Mk I because it was there in 1940 and it’s what David Crook flew, I love the Mk V because it was flying in Malta in 1942 and I wrote my first history book on the subject, I love the Mk VIII because they were sent to Bengal and Burma in 1943 and turned things around there, I love the Mk IX because it was the fighter pilot’s favourite, and I love the Mk XIV because it was Griffon-powered and simply amazing. But I love them all, really.“
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Optimists learn about local World War II history

The Noon Optimist Club of Marshall met online on June 9 and learned about local World War II history regarding Optimist Adam Adair’s grandfather, Lt. George E. Bennett. The meeting was held under the leadership of President Julie Brock, Secretary Melissa Al-Ahmadi, and Treasurer Michele Fuller. Optimist Richard Magrill shared...
Militaryconservativeangle.com

By Sacrificing an Aircraft Carrier at Coral Sea, America Won World War II?

The American ships would confront a Japanese screening force that grew to include the fleet carriers Shokaku and Zuikaku as well as the light carrier Shoho, commanded by Adm. Takeo Takagi. Here’s What You Need to Remember: Australia and its foothold in New Guinea remained secure, forcing Japanese forces to...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

World War II Encampment event

Springfield, Il — Residents were able to come out and learn about World War II on Saturday. The Illinois State Military Museum held its annual World War II Encampment event to showcase the history of the militia during the time period. The director of the museum says its important for...
Virginia StateNBC12

Remains of fallen Virginia soldier from World War II recovered

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DPAA Release) - An Army staff sergeant from Richmond, killed during World War II, has been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has announced Army Staff Sgt. Raymond C. Blanton, 19, of Richmond, was accounted for in April 2020. In October 1944, Blanton was assigned to...
Militarysandiegosun.com

The BEST Soviet military commander of World War II

Four times Hero of the Soviet Union, Marshal Georgy Zhukov was the architect of the Red Army's key victories over the Nazis during World War II. He was always dispatched to the most dangerous sectors of the Soviet-German front. He was one of the main authors of the triumph of...