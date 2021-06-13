Cancel
Salma Hayek, 54, stuns in strapless white dress during photoshoot

By Tarrah Gibbons
 8 days ago
Salma Hayek is defying the laws of aging once again. The 54-year-old actress is known for putting her svelte physique front and center in a bikini and posting the images on her official Instagram page. Over the weekend, Hayek shared a seductive throwback photo of herself posing in a white...

Theater & Dancewomansday.com

Salma Hayek Proves She's Got Moves in a New Video Dancing to Britney Spears

Salma Hayek is showing off her best dance moves to promote her new film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Today, the Frida actress shared a quick video clip on Instagram featuring herself and a crew of dancers taking part in a bit of choreography tuned to Britney Spears's iconic debut single, "…Baby One More Time." The hit 1998 song is featured in Hayek's upcoming film, and a new dance trend, aptly dubbed the #HitmansChallenge, features people dancing along to Spears's iconic moves from her original music video.
Animalsnewsbrig.com

Salma Hayek meditates with her pet owl ‘very, very often’

They’re two birds of a feather. Salma Hayek likes to decompress from her busy career by meditating with her rescued pet owl named Kering. “You won’t believe this. I do meditate with the owl very, very often,” the actress, 54, told People on Monday. And it seems Hayek’s feathered friend...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Salma Hayek wanted a complex character in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Salma Hayek was desperate to make her character in 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' as complex and layered as possible. Salma Hayek wanted to play a more layered character in 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'. The 54-year-old actress reprises her role as Sonia Kincaid in the action-comedy flick with her character playing...
Beauty & FashionDaily Iberian

Salma Hayek's husband joked she 'landed' him because she's not into fashion

Francois-Henri Pinault jokingly told Salma Hayek she "landed" him as a husband because she "doesn't care" about fashion. The 59-year-old businessman is the chairman and CEO of French luxury goods firm Kering - which is in charge of designer brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent - and the 'House of Gucci' actress is the envy of her friends who would love to be married to a man with access to free designer goods.
Celebritieseastlothiancourier.com

Salma Hayek rubs shoulders with reality TV stars at event for latest film

Salma Hayek rubbed shoulders with reality TV stars while promoting her latest film. The Hollywood actress attended an event in London for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, an action comedy also starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson. Hayek, 54, posed on the blue carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday. In...
Celebritieshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and a 'hurricane of expletives'

Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and a 'hurricane of expletives'. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/cace5dfdd1b74ad28610374eb0c0a0aa. News In Your Inbox!. Right Now. 74°. Sunny. Today. A good deal of sunshine. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Tonight. Mainly clear skies. Low...
Yogagofugyourself.com

Salma Hayek Appears To Be Riding a Lion Sculpture for InStyle

Salma Hayek is incredibly beautiful, and does not need to be airbrushed, and yet here she looks as if she’s been retouched into a Hayek/Winona Ryder hybrid. Winona might not be quiiiiite the right reference there — it’s something about those big brown eyes that keeps bringing me back to her, but regardless, Salma Hayek here does not look like Salma Hayek, so much as Salma Hayek Is In A Movie That’s Flashing Back 20 Years and Doing CGI De-Aging. Weirdly, if you click into the story, it almost immediately uses a shot of her in a dress with a green ruffled neck in which she looks a lot closer to her natural self — and gorgeous — and then a bunch more with varying degrees of Photoshop. It’s very jarring. That green-neckline photo is the one I like the best, because it did not zap all the character out of her face. Salma, like Bridget Jones before you, I love you just as you are.
Fitnesscrossroadstoday.com

Salma Hayek: Meditation maintains body expectations

Salma Hayek uses meditation to be comfortable with her body. The 54-year-old actress recently put on weight for her performance in ‘House of Gucci’ and, although it is taking longer for her to lose the extra pounds, meditation has helped her to let go of the pressure that Hollywood puts on her to maintain an ideal body size.
Weight Lossfoxwilmington.com

Salma Hayek talks weight loss struggles: Women are ‘expected not to age’

Salma Hayek got incredibly vulnerable about weight loss and aging in a new interview. The 54-year-old actress told InStyle magazine that she feels pressure to be a certain size because it’s “what’s expected for a woman who people consider good-looking.”. “As you get older, you’re expected not to age,” Hayek...
Petsdnyuz.com

Salma Hayek’s Owl Vomited On Harry Styles

In case you didn’t know, Eternals star Salma Hayek owns a pet owl named Kering. The adorable bird is named after her husband François-Henri Pinault’s company, which uses an owl for its logo, and Hayek originally gave it to him as a Valentine’s Day present. It has since become one of Hayek’s closest pals, to the point where it even sleeps in the same room and “comes and snuggles” with her when her husband is away.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Salma Hayek Says She's Struggling to Lose Weight She Gained for Lady Gaga Film

"As you get older, you're expected not to age" Salma Hayek said she has been struggling to lose the weight she gained recently, but she's taking it all in stride. During an interview with InStyle, the star revealed she had put on some pounds near the end of 2020 to play the part of a psychic opposite Lady Gaga in the "House of Gucci" and has been working to shed it ever since.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Salma Hayek on putting a menopausal woman in the centre of an action film

Salma Hayek is somewhat in shock at the idea she is becoming an action star at the age of 54. The actress was already a household name in Mexico because of telenovelas when she first broke out in Hollywood in Desperado in 1995, and has since been nominated for an Oscar for her turn as Frida Kahlo in the 2002 film Frida, and had roles in films such as Savages, Grown Ups and Puss In Boots. But she was amazed when she was told the sequel to the 2017 action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, in which she only appeared for a couple of minutes, would put her at the centre of the frame, going toe-to-toe with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.