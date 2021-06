The recent visibility of queer celebrities, and the reactions of the press, demonstrates significant progress in society’s acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. My fiancé and I are five months away from getting married. We are celebrating Pride Month by watching one of the queerest shows ever created, Netflix’s “Sense8.” One of the main eight of the ensemble cast, Lito — played by Miguel Angel Silvestre — is a Mexican movie star famous for his gratuitously violent, overtly sexual and overall machismo-perpetuating films. Spoiler alert: He is also a gay man living a closeted life until he is accidentally outed in the latter half of the first season. After his outing, his publicist and agency tell him it would be smarter to continue to lie about his sexuality because coming out will ruin his career.