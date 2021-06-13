Joy-Anna Forsyth Under Fire For ‘Reckless’ Mistake [Video]
Joy-Anna Forsyth is taking some heat for her parenting moves, and it’s not the first time this has happened. She’s faced plenty of backlash for how she raises her kids. For example, in one video, a hunting rifle was on the kitchen table within her son Gideon’s reach. Austin Forsyth was also called out for taking Gideon on a zip line without the proper safety equipment. Lots of other issues have come up over the past couple of years too. Now, fans and critics have a lot to say about another safety concern.www.tvshowsace.com