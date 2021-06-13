Joy-Anna Forsyth Under Fire For ‘Reckless’ Mistake [Video]

Warning! The following contains potential spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans knew heading into the season that Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist were on the outs. Apparently, though, they aren't the only franchise couple that could be split up before the season is finished. While episodes have shown Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith to be on a rocky path, the couple has taken strides behind the scenes to prove how strong their marriage is, both before and after the season started. But they may very well be heading for a break-up.