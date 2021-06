Apple and Google will be investigated by UK regulators over fears they are using their control over the market to treat customers unfairly.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it would investigate whether the fact the two companies effectively have a duopoly in many products “could be resulting in consumers losing out across a wide range of areas”.It is just the latest regulatory probe to be launched into the two companies, and follows similar investigations being launched in the US, Europe and already in the UK.The CMS pointed to the fact that for mobile ecosystems, the two companies control almost...