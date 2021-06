It’s June now and the garden is planted and beginning to take off. Also taking off are those organisms people identify as “pests.” Contrary to most articles, this one is not going to focus on how to kill insects, but rather on what people can do to create functioning ecosystems in their gardens in which organisms are not labeled “good” or “bad,” but in which organisms work in conjunction with one another to regulate each other’s populations. Creating a balanced ecosystem will result in less pest damage and less work for the gardener.