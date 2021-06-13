Congressional Roundup: Water bills, HAVANA Act passes, SHRED Act introduced
It’s June 13, 2021. Here’s a roundup of recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joined Senators Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in introducing two pieces of legislation – the Clean Water for Military Families Act and the Filthy Fifty Act – that would direct the Department of Defense (DOD) to identify and clean up per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at U.S. military installations with some of the highest detections across the country, including Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire.manchesterinklink.com