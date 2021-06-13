Wait, Why Isn’t A New Episode Of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ On?!

It is becoming more and more common for couples on Seeking Sister Wife to have a sort of uneven relationship when they add a third person to the mix. Mostly because, in many cases, the third person becomes a second spouse for the husband, while the wife is left adjusting to her new normal and accepting a lifelong friend rather than a new romantic partner like her husband. That seems to be the case with Roberta and the couple whose life she is joining, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield.