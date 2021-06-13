Cancel
How To Connect Fly Fishing Leader To Fly Fishing Line (Handshake Knot)

By Wyatt Parcel
saltstrong.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to learn how to connect your fly fishing leader to your fly fishing line?. If you’re coming from spin fishing, you’re probably used to tying an FG or a double uni knot to connect your line to leader. But fly fishing lines are a little different. Both the leader...

#Fishing Line#The Fly#Fly Fishing#Handshake#Fg#Uni#The Insider Club
