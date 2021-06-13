Cavendish proves he can still beat the world’s best
Mark Cavendish takes victory on stage 5 of the Belgium Tour, putting his name firmly in the mix for Tour de France selection. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took a potentially impactful victory on the final stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour, beating a world-class field that included Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal). It’s a result that seals the Manx Missile’s comeback, and stirs the debate over Tour de France selection.cyclingtips.com