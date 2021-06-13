Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Cavendish proves he can still beat the world’s best

By Kit Nicholson
cyclingtips.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Cavendish takes victory on stage 5 of the Belgium Tour, putting his name firmly in the mix for Tour de France selection. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took a potentially impactful victory on the final stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour, beating a world-class field that included Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal). It’s a result that seals the Manx Missile’s comeback, and stirs the debate over Tour de France selection.

cyclingtips.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Groenewegen
Person
Tim Merlier
Person
Fabio Jakobsen
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Caleb Ewan
Person
Patrick Lefevere
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Pascal Ackermann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#The Belgium Tour#The Baloise Belgium Tour#Bora Hansgrohe#Irishman#Grand Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
Country
Poland
Country
Belgium
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPosted by
The Associated Press

Cavendish returning to Tour de France after 3-year absence

BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish will make a return to the Tour de France after a three-year absence from cycling’s biggest event. Cavendish was not expected to be among the eight riders selected by Deceuninck-Quick-Step but was a last-minute inclusion on Monday following Sam Bennett’s withdrawal. The three-week...
CyclingPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Cavendish will return to the Tour de France for the first time in THREE YEARS this summer for Deceuninck-QuickStep as his resurgence continues

Mark Cavendish will return to the Tour de France for the first time since 2018 this summer as his resurgence continues. The 36-year-old was named in Deceuninck-QuickStep's eight-man squad for the race which begins on Saturday as injury ruled out fellow sprinter Sam Bennett, leaving the Irishman unable to defend the green jersey he won last year.
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Mark Cavendish is going to the Tour de France

With five days remaining to the start of the Tour de France Deceuninck-Quick Step announced their roster for the upcoming Grand Tour, and despite conflicting reports, Mark Cavendish has been selected as the team’s sprinter. The question was whether or not Sam Bennett or Cavendish would be racing in France,...
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Patrick Lefevere expresses doubts about Sam Bennett’s knee injury

As Deceuninck-QuickStep announced a change in plans for the Tour de France on Monday, team manager Patrick Lefevere was openly questioning and criticizing one of his own team’s biggest stars in the Belgian press. Shortly after the squad announced the surprising news that Mark Cavendish would be making a Tour...
CyclingThe Independent

Tour de France 2021: Five things to look out for during the race

The battle for yellow is only half the story in any Tour de France. While Tadej Pogacar Primoz Roglic and Ineos Grenadiers’ raft of contenders scrap for the overall crown, dozens of other sub-plots will develop as faces new and old pursue their goals over three weeks around France. Here,...
TennisThe Guardian

‘I can still compete with the best’: Andy Murray upbeat for Queen’s Club return

Andy Murray believes he is still capable of competing with the top players in the game as he returns to competition this week at Queen’s Club in London. “I know that I can still compete with the best players in the world,” Murray said. “I have been doing it consistently in practice over these last six months, seven months, and certainly on the grass I don’t see why not.
WorldPezCycling News

EUROTRASH News Round Up Monday!

We have as many national road and TT championships as we could fit in a very full EUROTRASH Monday. Plus, is Rohan Dennis going to Jumbo-Visma – TOP STORY. Results and video from the final stage of the Adriatica Ionica. Tour de France news from Bahrain Victorious, INEOS Grenadiers, Lotto Soudal, Qhubeka ASSOS, Deceuninck – Quick-Step and Groupama-FDJ. No Tour for Tim Wellens and Bob Jungels. Rider news: Alexander Kristoff, Simon Pellaud and Juliette Labous. Race news: Deutschland Tour and the Arctic Race of Norway. Alberto Contador to Everest at the Tour des Stations and Anna Shackley to go to the Olympics.
Cyclingroadbikeaction.com

MATHIEU VAN DER POEL SET TO LEAD ALPECIN FENIX AT THE TOUR DE FRANCE

The recently rebranded Alpecin-Fenix team will make their debut in the Tour de France led by Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel. Van der Poel, who has a string of one-day and cyclo-cross titles, will be making his Tour debut as will team-mates Tim Merlier, Jonas Rickaert and Kristian Sbaragli.