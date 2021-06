Alpecin-Fenix's Mathieu van der Poel has repeated a stage victory in the Tour de Suisse and has climbed to the top of the General Classification. The third stage of the Swiss race took the peloton between Lachen and Pfaffnau over a rolling course that featured two climbs of the third category. The escape of the day was formed by four riders: Claudio Imhof, Benjamin King, Remy Rochas and Mathias Frank, the latter being particularly active as the race went through hos childhood house in Roggliswil.