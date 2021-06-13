Longfellow Elementary students host farewell parade for beloved music teacher James Petri

James Petri, a beloved music teacher at Longfellow Elementary School in Bixby Knolls, is retiring after 32 years.

To mark the occasion, a motorcade of families and students participated in a drive-by celebration Friday afternoon. Cars decorated with signs rolled by as Petri sat on the sidewalk wearing a crown. He waving back to children smiling from their cars.

Looking back on his career, Petri said he’ll forever cherish the opportunity he had as a school teacher to help his students.

“I did have some type of wonderful spot in their life,” Petri said. “They’ll remember and say, ‘Hey, I matter.”‘

Petri grew up in Illinois where he taught for six years before moving to California in 1986.

He taught at three Long Beach elementary schools before being offered a job as the school district’s music curriculum leader in 2006. In this role, Petri managed all of the LBUSD music teachers and led districtwide musical programs.

Petri was instrumental in creating the Harmony Project after-school program in 2015, which catered to students in underserved Long Beach neighborhoods.

Petri’s love for music began when he had his first music solo at a church when he was 6 years old.

Petri often played on two electric organs that sat in his grandparents’ living room.

“It was just in my heart, in my DNA,” he said.

After his last day on the job, Petri said he has plans to travel to Big Bear for a month and a half with his husband Mark.

“I’ve had my time in education and in influencing these great minds and helping teachers,” Petri said. “Now, I see it’s time for someone else to be in that role.”

