Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘All that for a shoplifter?’: Video footage shows police officer kicking downed teen in the face

By Cecilia Lenzen
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWRmB_0aT2EsRp00

Video footage shows a police officer kicking a young man in the face during an arrest at Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles.

The video, posted by CBS Los Angeles on YouTube, shows two men punching a teenager already on the ground at a Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Glendale area. The officer arrives and kicks the teen in the face before yelling “turn around on your face.”

The teen suffered injuries to both his eye and head from the officers’ force.

After watching the video, civil rights attorney Connie Rice told CBS Los Angeles it is likely that the officers’ behavior goes against the training they received related to apprehending a suspect.

“This is worse than a rough arrest. I’ve seen better tactics and discipline in a barroom brawl,” Rice said to the outlet.

The witness who recorded the video told KCAL9 that he believed mall security guards were attempting to arrest the teen for shoplifting. That’s when the uniformed officer arrived and kicked him.

Folks criticized the cop, saying he used excessive force.

One user commented under the YouTube video, “This does not look like they are attempting to arrest him, the video clearly shows them beating the crap out of the guy.”

One person questioned, “All that for a shoplifter?”

Another said, “I don’t see an arrest being made I see a violent gang assault.”

On Reddit, user u/N0CONTACT reposted the video, receiving over 800 upvotes. Viewers weren’t surprised at the footage.

Police training on display against suspected shoplifter. from PublicFreakout

“With all this investigating of police brutality it’s a wonder they get any brutality done,” one user commented dryly.

“I never got the concept of brutally hitting people and then ordering them not to protect themselves while continuing to beat them,” another commented.

The Glendale Police Department released a statement saying that an investigation into the incident, including all actions by the officers during the arrest process, was immediately initiated. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

A consecutive statement from the department revealed that the first two men in the video were plainclothes police officers. The teen accused of shoplifting was arrested for petty theft and resisting an officer by force.

Billie Eilish accidentally flashes camera in viral TikTok—and fans are praising how she handled it

‘Why does the burden always fall on the consumers instead of these corporations?’ Uber Eats driver cries after getting low tip in viral TikTok

‘She looks really pretty doing it, and that’s because it’s faked’: TikTok beekeeper called out for allegedly staging her videos

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

View All 58 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Dot

Daily Dot

135K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Rice
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Shoplifting#Shoplifter#Security Guards#Cbs Los Angeles#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
PetsPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: Driver allegedly almost runs over man walking dog before threatening to beat him up

After a pedestrian flipped off a driver who allegedly almost hit him and his dog, the driver threatened to beat him up and tried to claim he was the one who was threatened. The now-viral incident, recorded by the pedestrian, occurred in Washington State and was posted to Reddit by the pedestrian on Monday. The pedestrian said he and his dog were trying to cross the crosswalk at the time and that the driver failed to yield to them, almost hitting them.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Discrimination at its finest’: TikToker receives ‘site violation notice’ for hanging a Pride flag on her home

A TikToker posted a video showing a “site violation notice” from her housing community, Yes! Communities, asking her to take her Pride flag down from her home. User Brandi Kress, or @brandikress, said that other people in her neighborhood have American flags hanging from their homes, and she found it frustrating that the community manager singled her “Proud as Fuck” flag out. Her video, posted on June 10, has garnered over 1.7 million views.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Daily Dot

Dildo drone attack against sheriff deemed ‘planned act of violence’ after ‘dongcopter’ message found on suspect’s phone

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department labeled the harassment of a sheriff with a dildo-wielding drone as a “planned act of violence” after a message mentioning the term “dongcopter” was seen on a suspect’s phone. In viral footage from June 1, Albuquerque Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III was confronted with the flying...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Black TikTok creators try to reclaim ‘Black Barbies’ sound

Black creators on TikTok are pushing to reclaim Nicki Minaj’s 2016 single “Black Barbies” from white creators who’ve co-opted it and boosted the sound. Over the last week or so, several accounts attempted to break down the issue: The song “Black Barbies” is for Black women, and there have been calls for white creators lip-syncing it on TikTok to cease and desist.