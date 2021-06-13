The Sweden XI that should start against Spain at Euro 2020
Sweden will be hoping to cause plenty of upsets this summer, starting with their opening clash of the Euro 2020 tournament with Spain. The Swedes are without talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose return to international action was crushed by a knee injury suffered on Milan duty. Coach Janne Andersson is now tasked with selecting a side capable of competing in Group E against Spain, Poland and Slovakia, with the primary target of reaching the knockout rounds.www.90min.com