A laser lamp is an advanced light bulb that utilizes mirrors to focus a laser on a phosphor material that then emits high beam power light. Due to such a wide industry vertical the laser lamps market has a very blooming market future in upcoming years. Earlier the light lamps were used in the automotive industry only but nowadays with advancements in technology even the medical sectors are using laser lamps. Also, the laser lamp market is going to boost in near future mostly in developing countries.