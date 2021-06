The term ‘war chest’ is barely heard for 10 months of the year. During the summer transfer window, it’s almost unavoidable. According to ESPN, Liverpool are headed into the summer with a £50 million kitty. That’s reportedly not including the £36 million deal already struck for Ibrahima Konaté, or any potential revenue generated from player sales. With the club apparently asking for £20 million for Marko Grujic, it is not unreasonable to expect fringe players to bring in a fair chunk of extra cash. Regardless, the amount available to spend appears to be far from trifling.