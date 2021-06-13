Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders Preview and Game Day Thread: A Final Four rematch
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders: ROUND 3, GAME 1. Last year the Tampa Bay Lightning met with the New York Islanders on their road to the Stanley Cup in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Isles were probably one of the toughest opponents during the last year’s Bolts’ playoff run and besides their first game, where the Lightning destroyed them 8-2, most of their games were decided just by one goal. It’s just the second time since 2014, when the NHL fans are being given with a final four rematch.www.rawcharge.com