Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders Preview and Game Day Thread: A Final Four rematch

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Islanders in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Semifinals from the Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night. The Lightning are coming off a 4-2 win over the Islanders in game two in Tampa, they’ll need the energy and momentum to carry over when they take the ice. Meanwhile, the Islanders play very well at home as they look to even up the series, they will have their fans behind them and that has been a tough building to play in this year.