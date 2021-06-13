Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend Several New 2023 Offers & Other Notes

It’s only Thursday, but this has already been a loaded week for Ohio State and their coaching staff. After receiving a commitment from the fifth-best receiver in the country in Kaleb Brown on Monday, and offering multiple prospects as well the last couple of days, June is really shaping up to be just as expected. Without further hesitation, let’s jump right into the latest happenings surrounding the Buckeyes and their recruiting efforts. © Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Buckeyes offer a pair of future quarterbacks It was just last week at their first football camp of the summer that Ohio State’s staff came away impressed with multiple signal callers, which led to a handful of offers after being pretty quiet on that front during the dead period. On Wednesday, during the third football camp of this young June recruiting period, the OSU staff once again offered a variety of players…