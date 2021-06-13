Cancel
College Sports

Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend Several New 2023 Offers & Other Notes

Aaronsieverkropp
uwdawgpound.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Sunday Husky fans. This week brought some more good news when UW landed another in-state lineman (Vega Ioane). The Husky class is shaping up pretty well and I would expect a few more commits during June. The Husky coaches have also been looking at prospects in the 2023 class....

www.uwdawgpound.com
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
#Husky#Recruiting#American Football#Uw#Lsu#Huskies#Wideouts#Md#Wa
Arizona State University
Louisiana State University
College Sports
Football
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big 12 Football: Boom or bust predictions for each team

The 2021 college football season will be absolute mayhem in the Big 12 because of new faces on rosters and new coaches on the sidelines. For the most part of the past six seasons, it has been Oklahoma’s league and no one has really challenged that. This season will certainly be different, with teams like Iowa State, Texas, and TCU looking to dethrone the Sooners.
Lincoln, NEOmaha.com

Recruiting: Huskers offer 2022 cornerback from Atlanta

LINCOLN — A participant at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp received an offer Sunday after working out in front of NU secondary coach Travis Fisher. Quantaves Gaskins, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from the Atlanta Pace Academy, added scholarship offers from NU and Kansas State on Sunday after working at the Florida State mega camp. Gaskins attended NU's FNL event as well and worked out for other Husker defensive coaches. Atlanta Pace is the same school that produced Husker quarterback target MJ Morris.
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football recruiting: three new offers come out of Monday’s camp

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!
Footballauburnfamilynews.com

Recruiting Recap: Drew Bobo Earns Offer

The son of Auburn’s new offensive coordinator impressed at the Tigers’ camp yesterday and earned an offer. Yesterday, Auburn hosted their first high school camp under Bryan Harsin. These camps are important evaluation opportunities for staffs as it gives them a chance to see kids in action against better competition and gives the staff a chance to coach them and see how they respond. Camps this cycle are even more important considering it’s been over a year since coaches have been able to meet with kids in person. Recruits from all over the southeast flocked to the Plains in hopes of impressing Auburn’s new staff and earning an offer. Surprisingly, there was only one new offer reported but it was a big one.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Buckeyes having busy recruiting week with multiple new offers

It’s only Thursday, but this has already been a loaded week for Ohio State and their coaching staff. After receiving a commitment from the fifth-best receiver in the country in Kaleb Brown on Monday, and offering multiple prospects as well the last couple of days, June is really shaping up to be just as expected. Without further hesitation, let’s jump right into the latest happenings surrounding the Buckeyes and their recruiting efforts. © Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Buckeyes offer a pair of future quarterbacks It was just last week at their first football camp of the summer that Ohio State’s staff came away impressed with multiple signal callers, which led to a handful of offers after being pretty quiet on that front during the dead period. On Wednesday, during the third football camp of this young June recruiting period, the OSU staff once again offered a variety of players…
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Busy recruiting weekend concludes with teases of BOOMs, a new offer

With the recruiting dead period now a thing of the past, top high school talents flooded to Columbus this past weekend for the first of four big weekends of visits scheduled for the month of June. Ohio State saw nine of its 12 current 2022 commits make the trip to campus in these last few days, as well as handful of other four and five-star uncommitted prospects.
Wisconsin Statechatsports.com

Wisconsin football recruiting: two PWO offers extended on Tuesday

Wisconsin, American football, DeForest, Madison, University of Wisconsin–Madison. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (sometimes more) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!
College Sportschatsports.com

MWC Recruiting Roundup 6-7-21. June Team Recruiting Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. Recruiting feels like recruiting again with players allowed to visit campuses. Schools couldn’t wait to host recruits, with many visits coming during the week as soon as the calendar turned to June. As can be seen below, there were a ton of visits and many of those were followed by offers, which also increased this week. Expect offers to increase again during and after camps, when coaches get to see players live on the field for the first time in at least a year and a half.
Basketballzagsblog.com

Recruiting Roundup: Official Visits and Tidbits

Here’s a look towards this weekend’s recruiting visits and other news. This list will be updated throughout the weekend. **Dariq Whitehead, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward from Montverde (FL) Academy, trips to Duke on Friday (June 11) for his first official visit. **Mark Mitchell, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward from...
College Sportsallfans.co

Huskies Offer Another Texas Recruit, Pursuing Elite Corner

The University of Washington football program, going back to what works, has reached out to Texas once more, offering a scholarship to elite cornerback Braxton Myers of Coppell. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback for the Class of 2023 will add the Huskies to a list of 20 schools and growing, including...
FootballUSA Today

Notre Dame among three new offers for recruit Micah Tease

Sometimes, you find yourself as part of a group giving offers to the same recruit. That’s what happened to Notre Dame in its pursuit of recruit Micah Tease on Tuesday. Tease, a receiver and strong safety out of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced he had an offer from the Irish after a discussion with defensive backs coach Mike Mickens. It was his second college offer after receiving one from Pittsburgh on March 7:
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Recruiting Update: Cowboys Doled Out a Handful of New Offers This Week

A year-plus dead period finally came to an end last week, opening up the possibility for schools to host recruits and their families. On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of this week, Oklahoma State held various camps, followed by official visits the rest of the week, with a whole slew of prospective Pokes attending, as Marshall outlined nicely.
Oklahoma Stateallfans.co

Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: OU Hosts Top Talent at Elite Camp

The Oklahoma Sooners got a chance to get their eyes on some of the top recruits in the country as they hosted the OU Elite Camp in Norman. Ahead of next weekend’s ChampU BBQ, the Sooners issued a few scholarship offers, and Norman was the destination for an unofficial visit for a key in-state recruit.