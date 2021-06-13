Red Sox bring up Ryan Weber, designate Brandon Brennan for assignment
The Red Sox have played 13 straight games without a day off, and they still have four more to go before they finally get a small break. To exacerbate the issues of playing that many days in a row, the starters have been struggling to get deep into games of late, resulting in a very tired bullpen for the last week or so. The Red Sox have been doing what they can to get fresh arms, but the makeup of their 40-man with so many prospects who are not ready to be called up, along with a few injuries to depth arms, have made it difficult.www.overthemonster.com