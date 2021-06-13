Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox bring up Ryan Weber, designate Brandon Brennan for assignment

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox have played 13 straight games without a day off, and they still have four more to go before they finally get a small break. To exacerbate the issues of playing that many days in a row, the starters have been struggling to get deep into games of late, resulting in a very tired bullpen for the last week or so. The Red Sox have been doing what they can to get fresh arms, but the makeup of their 40-man with so many prospects who are not ready to be called up, along with a few injuries to depth arms, have made it difficult.

www.overthemonster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Weber
Person
Brandon Brennan
Person
Colten Brewer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Designated For Assignment#The Red Sox#Triple A Worcester#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMilford Daily News

No letdowns for these rampant Red Sox

When asked prior to Monday’s game about batting Christian Arroyo in the leadoff spot, Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t attempt any intellectual smokescreens. “We’re just trying to get something going up there,” Cora said. “There’s no information department. There are no numbers. There’s nothing. Hopefully he goes there and he does the job.”
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Losing streak over, Marlins to face Red Sox in make-up game

The Miami Marlins, who ended their longest losing streak in six years on Sunday, are set to visit the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Miami beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1, snapping what had been the longest active skid in the majors at eight games. "You don't really think about (the...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox’s Chris Sale Opens Up About Rehab, Admits To Bad Days

No rehab from a major surgery will be perfect, just ask Chris Sale. The Boston Red Sox pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020. And while his progress mostly has been positive, Sale did suffer a few setbacks including a bout with COVID-19. Sale’s intensity is no secret, so...
MLBNECN

Here's What Got the Red Sox Extra Fired Up to Sweep the Yankees

Tomase: Brett Gardner's jab at Cora helps fuel Red Sox sweep originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We've searched for excuses about Red Sox-Yankees losing its luster for a decade, but it really boils down to one word: hatred. The 1970s clubs despised each other, with no rivalry more bloodthirsty...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Injuries: Updates On J.D. Martinez, Ryan Brasier

Ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Miami Marlins, manager Alex Cora on Monday provided some injury updates. J.D. Martinez sat out of his third consecutive game with a sore wrist after an awkward slide into second base Friday night against the New York Yankees. X-rays were negative, and it seems the team wanted to give him one extra day Monday to rest before he returns to the lineup Tuesday.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups: Looking to keep up the momentum behind Nick Pivetta

It’s a beautiful afternoon for some baseball! After last night’s walk-off win, the Sox kept pace in the division with the Rays, staying only a game behind. The Rays are facing the Orioles in an easy season at home, so every win this series serves to keep a lead the Rays are in position to build up this weekend short.
MLBABC6.com

Red Sox Give Up Season High Five Home Runs, Blue Jays Slug to Victory

Marcus Semien hit one of three home runs by Toronto in the fifth inning to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays who had dropped four of their last five. They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener, Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of nine. Steven Matz held the Red Sox to four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings.
MLBHartford Courant

Red Sox strand 10 runners in loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. “It was a good...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Ryan Weber: Clobbered in 2021 debut

Weber worked 5.2 innings in relief and gave up 11 earned runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out seven in Sunday's 18-4 loss to the Blue Jays. When starter Martin Perez put the team in a 5-0 hole after the top of the second, the Red Sox were likely content to write Sunday's game off and have Weber eat some innings to save the rest of the bullpen. While Weber was able to mop up for Boston, that was about the only positive takeaway from his 2021 debut. After a clean third inning, Weber was lit up thereafter, putting 15 runners on base while serving up four home runs. Since Weber won't be available for at least a few games after tossing 95 pitches in Sunday's appearance, Boston will most likely option him to Triple-A Worcester or designate him for assignment prior to Monday's series finale.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox pitchers serve up 8 homers in historic blowout 18-4 loss to Blue Jays

The vibes were immaculate at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, those vibes were not of the feel-good variety, and instead reminiscent of what the team endured in 2020. Sox pitchers — including two position players — combined to give up eight home runs in a...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox clobbered by Blue Jays, give up eight home runs in ugly 18-4 loss

The Red Sox were fortunate that their disastrous 2020 season was played behind closed doors. But this weekend, they’ve given their fans an in-person opportunity to see what it was like last year. During an impressive turnaround to start 2021, there haven’t been many days like Sunday, but it represented...