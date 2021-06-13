Cancel
Aaron Judge out with back spasms in yet another Yankees concern

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Add back spasms to the list of Aaron Judge injury concerns. The right fielder was held out of Sunday’s lineup against the Phillies with the injury, Aaron Boone said at Citizens Bank Park. The spasms began Saturday and Judge played through them, although he went 1-for-5 with three...

nypost.com
Aaron Boone
Aaron Judge
#Yankees#Back Spasms#Phillies#Citizens Bank Park#Il
