Aaron Judge out with back spasms in yet another Yankees concern

Aaron Boone said after the New York Yankees' 7-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday that it's time for the club to "step it up." "We're going to find out what character we're made of," Boone said. "We're clearly in the midst of incredibly tough times. We've faced it throughout this season. And we're going to find out what we're made of and if we're the team we think we are. It gets no easier as we have to go to Buffalo and play an outstanding offensive club in Toronto [on Tuesday]. And we need to step it up. Period."